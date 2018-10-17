Thanksgiving prep
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Triad Program is seeking donations to support an annual dinner. The dinner includes door prizes.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at United Methodist Church, 9856 Royal St. Anyone age 60 and older are invited to attend.
For information about donating, contact (225) 784-3109.
Slaughter Fest Saturday
The Slaughter Civic Club is having its annual Slaughter Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Town Walk near Slaughter Town Hall, La. 19, Slaughter. Activities include craft and food vendors; a children’s game area; a chance to meet and have a photo taken with the Cheyenne Procell, who is from Slaughter and is World’s Junior Teen Miss Louisiana Tourism 2018 and World’s Miss Tourism Princess 2019; bands and entertainment, including Mark Knaps; a dunking booth; and door prizes.
Don't forget the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is selling pastalaya the same day. Tickets are $5 and plates can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Slaughter Town Hall
Candidate meet and greet
A chance to meet Jesse Carlton Fleenor, a candidate for U.S. Congress District 5, is being presented by the East Feliciana Democratic Party from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 1674 Charter St., Jackson.
Church homecoming
Bluff Creek Baptist Church is hosting a homecoming at 10:15 a.m., Oct. 28. Worship leaders include Gerald Stevens, who was interim pastor in the early 2000s, and Raymond Taylor, minister of music at First Baptist Slaughter. Dinner will follow in Fellowship Hall.
Love a black dog
Must Luv Dogs is offering half off adoption fees for all of its black dogs through Oct. 21. Visit the group's Facebook page for information.
Be scared, raise money
Feliciana Fright Night, presented by Women's Service League to benefit the Council on Aging, is Oct. 27. The adults-only block party will have cocktails at a parade of homes down Royal Street, a DJ, prizes for best-dressed and more. Visit facebook.com/WSLofWestFel for information and tickets.
Trunk-or-Treat
Feliciana Baptist Church will host its second annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 28.
Donate blood
Anvil Attachments in Slaughter is hosting a community blood drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct 18. The blood mobile will be parked in front of its facility at 261 La. 19.
Palliative care seminar
Lane Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge will host a free seminar, ‘Navigating Palliative Care’, from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, in the third-floor conference room at Lane Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main St., Zachary. Lunch is included. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-4573 or email kmiller@lanermc.org.
The seminar will highlight the goals of palliative care and hospice care, and how these types of care can assist with symptom control in the home and prevent hospital readmissions. CEUs for social workers will be offered. Presentations will be made by Dr. Guido DeJesus, of Hospice of Baton Rouge; and Auldyn Hirschey, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Family Fun Day
An intergenerational Family Fun Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Feliciana Retreat Center, 10274 La. 422, Norwood. Enjoy the rock wall and zip line, archery, fishing, trail hiking, volleyball, basketball, tetherball, gaga ball and four-square. Registration is $15 per person, which includes lunch and activities. Money is payable at Barton Hall. RSVP with Ellen Snyder at (225) 931-0231.
Lodging is available for an extra cost; ask when making the reservation. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, a water bottle and snacks and to wear comfortable clothes with athletic shoes. Attendees may want to bring a change of clothes.