Derald Spears Sr., a two-term East Feliciana Parish School Board member, said he is running for the House of Representatives seat in District 62 with the goal of bringing economic growth to the area.
Spears, 50, said he will listen to the concerns of his constituents and work to resolve them.
Running as a candidate with no party affiliation, Spears said he plans to host quarterly webinars to update residents on current legislation.
He has been married to Chiquita Bennett Spears for 20 years, and they have two children. Daughter Derquisia Spears is a 2019 St. Joseph Academy graduate, and she is enrolled in LSU Ogden Honors College studying biological science. Son Derald Spears Jr. is an eighth grader at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.
Derald Spears Sr. is a graduate of Clinton High School and Alcorn State University with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and applied math.
He is employed at Shell Oil Refinery as a unit console operator.