Authorities are looking for a person who dragged a leashed dog to death behind a car Sunday afternoon along Highway 68 in Wilson, East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
A person called the department after seeing the dog being dragged along the road, Travis said. He confirmed that deputies recovered the dog’s body.
“We’re going to investigate this and find out who was the driver and what the situation was,” Travis said.
He said he wasn’t sure what type of dog it was but said it was a larger breed.
The sheriff’s office is reviewing photos sent by people who saw the car but didn't make any immediate arrests.