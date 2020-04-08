Residents of Slaughter joined April 1 not for a practical joke but for a practical way to entertain people tired of being stuck indoors during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
Homes and businesses put together the Slaughter Zoo, filling yards, porches, trees and even street signs with stuffed animals.
Parents were invited through social media to drive their children through town streets to see the zoo. Some families turned it into a scavenger hunt, tracking the species of stuffed animals seen.
As word got out about the project, a list of participants on a private Slaughter Facebook group grew to include most streets in the small town.