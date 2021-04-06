The Friends of Oakley Board invites anyone interested in the Audubon State Historic Site, Oakley House or John James Audubon to join the Board Members at the Picnic Pavilion at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965 in St. Francisville, Louisiana, on April 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to join the Friends may do so for $50 or more, depending on the membership level chosen.