Annual meeting of the Friends of Oakley Board set
The Friends of Oakley Board invites anyone interested in the Audubon State Historic Site, Oakley House or John James Audubon to join the board members at the Picnic Pavilion at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. New board members will be elected. Refreshments will be served.
Anyone wishing to join the Friends may do so for $50 or more, depending on the membership level chosen.
All interested people can meet and greet the members of the Friends of Oakley Board and receive information about the Sept. 18 John James Audubon Gala, as well as other events at and important improvements to Oakley House and Audubon State Historic Site.
Stop by from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the same day to attend the 157th anniversary reenactment of the 1864 Civil War Battle at Oakley. (All state requirement health restrictions at the time will be enforced.)
For information, check out the Audubon State Historic Site’s website www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/audubon-state-historic-site or call (225) 635-3739.
Annual Scout garage sale planned
Boy Scout Troop 51 will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at the Jackson Civic Center.
Registration open for West Feliciana ball
Registration is open in West Feliciana for baseball, softball and T-ball. The deadline is April 22. Visit wfprec.com and click register now, or call (225) 784-8447. Call the office to receive a multi-child discount.
Volunteer coaches needed
Costs are $85 for softball and baseball and $65 for T-ball and coaches pitch (for 6-years-old). All players will receive a hat, belt, jersey and socks.
Academy practices are set for 6 p.m. Bring a glove, helmet, bat and water to all academy practices:
- T-Ball, ages 4-5, April 13
- Coaches Pitch: Age 6, April 13 and 20
- Baseball, all ages, April 13 and 20
- Softball, all ages, April 14 and 21.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Watchman and The Democrat are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Tunica Hills weekend closures
Tunica Hills Wildlife Management area will be closed to the public April 10-11, April 17-18 and April 24-25, except for people licensed and permitted for turkey hunting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. For information on the wildlife area, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.