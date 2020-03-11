The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Feb. 7 to March 5:
Feb. 7
Mack, Marcus: 34, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, three bench warrants.
Dunn, Cleo: 36, 11601 Rist Road, Clinton, illegal possession of stolen things.
Jackson, Brandie: 30, 3702 Market St., Jackson, fugitive warrant.
Scott, Darrius: 40, 10825 Wilson St., Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 9
Hamilton, Joseph: 52, 254 Marigold St., Mount Airy, fugitive.
Wisner, David: 30, Race St., Jackson, three bench warrants.
Perry, Keith: 38, 10104 Anne Moore Lane, Clinton, fugitive.
Feb. 10
Sims, Terrance: 65, 3794 Sam Talbert Road, Clinton, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.
Peters, Jeremy: 33, 4405 La. 67 S., Slaughter, two felony bench warrants.
Feb. 11
Rogers, Rhykeem: 29, 2313 La. 67, Slaughter, six bench warrants.
Feb. 12
Elam, Lloyd: 55, 3016 Charles Drive, Jackson, two bench warrants.
Green, John: 38, 216 Cedar Lane, Ponchatoula, fugitive.
Jackson, Walter: 39, 4142 La. 956, Jackson, fugitive.
Feb. 13
Miles, Ladarius: 18, 2488 Plantation Drive, Baton Rouge, simple arson, obstruction of justice, two bench warrants and resisting an officer.
Carter, Nathan: 32, 2237 Hatfield Lane, Jackson, bench warrant.
Feb. 14
Jarreau, Justin: 26, 24510 Hatfield Lane, Jackson, bench warrant.
Feb. 15
Bourgeois, Nicholas: 36, 621 n. Hennessey St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Feb. 16
Blalock, Djon: 576 Halbert High, Apt. 8C, Brookhaven, Mississippi, fugitive.
Harris Jr., Brandon: 19, 10025 Byrns Road, St. Francisville, fugitive.
Feb. 17
Johnson, Bernard: 30, 2496 Holcomb Drive, Jackson, bench warrant.
Axton, Gary: 40, 7024 La. 10, Jackson, simple battery.
Feb. 19
Shahin, Mohammad: 28, 1104 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary, stalking.
Feb. 20
Butts, Anthony: 30, 6310 Pecan St., Wilson, possession of Schedule II and driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Feb. 22
Jones, Quincy: 48, 7049 Carruth Road, Wilson, bench warrant.
Bauer, Marcus: 39, 1101 Harding St., Metairie, bench warrant.
Feb. 23
Holliday, Corey: 44, 12197 Gross Road, Clinton, protective order violation and unlawful entry.
Feb. 24
Lawrence, Robert: 51, 2553 La. 63, Clinton, bench warrant.
Flenoid, Darrius: 20, 4737 Richmond Drive, Ethel, off-road vehicles permit for use on shoulders of highway and resisting arrest or officer.
Matthews, Tyler: 21, 9125 Battle Road, Ethel, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, prohibited acts/distribution of drug paraphernalia, obedience to police officers, weights and standards police, safety belt use and tags indicating exemption.
Feb. 26
Jackson, Jaylan: 22, 11633 Railroad St., Clinton, theft.
Perry, Eddie: 69, 6265 Line Road, Ethel, driving while intoxicated and stop signs violation.
Feb. 28
Delatte, Ryan: 33, 10751 La. 955 E., Ethel, reckless operation/child endangerment.
Northern, Marcus: 28, 1534 Court St., Lot 36, West Baton Rouge, warrant.
Branch Jr., Delawrenceso: 27, 6310 Pecan St., Wilson, simple battery and aggravated battery.
March 1
Whitfield, Jeannnette: 54, 4062 Church St., Jackson, remaining after forbidden.
Wade, Velma: 29, 10424 Tallowwood Ave., Baker, bench warrant.
Davis, Tabranesha: 24, 12874 Robin Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
March 2
Allen, Melvin: 57, 7998 La. 68, Jackson, bench warrant.