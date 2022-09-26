The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury has approved a tentative list of equipment and projects designed to help the parish and its municipalities cope with natural disasters, such as hurricanes.
The jury’s grant consultant, HGA, is drawing up the list for possible federal funding, Homeland Security Director Darryl Buhler said during the jury’s Sept. 19 meeting.
The “wish list” is heavy on emergency electrical generators for each municipality, four fire stations and water and sewer systems.
In accepting the list presented at the meeting, jurors added Juror Chrissie O’Quin’s suggestion that the jury ask for a portable generator and “light plant” for each of the jury’s nine districts.
The light kits include a small generator with lights that can be used to illuminate distribution points for emergency supplies or other areas that need lighting after an emergency.
Because many local governments are seeking the so-called hazard mitigation grants, delivery of the generators could take as long as a year, Buhler said.
In a related matter, the jurors agreed to a five-year extension to an agreement with the parish assessor for the use of an emergency generator serving the building the two entities share. The jury is responsible for the fuel the generator would use in an emergency, and the assessor is to maintain the generator.
Jurors also agreed to advertise for the position of financial adviser, after jury President Louis Kent said adviser McDuffie Herrod is not seeking reappointment for 2023.
The jury is under fire from the state Legislative Auditor’s Office for not submitting its 2021 financial audit by the June 30 deadline, although jurors have not publicly discussed the delay.
The financial adviser is the link between jury bookkeepers and the outside auditor.
A spokesperson for the legislative auditor said before the meeting that the jury has been given an extension to produce the audit. The new deadline is Oct. 31.