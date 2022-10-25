Some East Feliciana Parish voters will see School Board and municipal races on their ballots for the Nov. 8 election.
Early voting began Tuesday at the East Feliciana Parish Registrar of Voters Office on Bank Street in Clinton and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 1, except on Sunday, Oct. 30.
East Feliciana voters also will choose among five candidates for a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Louisiana’s sprawling 5th Congressional District.
They are Republican incumbent Julia Letlow, who is finishing her husband’s term after he died of COVID-19 shortly after his election in 2020; Democratic challengers Oscar Dantzler and Walter Earl Huff and Republican challengers Allen Guillory and Hunter Pullen.
In 2020, a portion of East Feliciana Parish was in the 6th Congressional District, now represented by Rep. Garrett Graves, but candidates now are running in new districts approved by the Legislature earlier this year.
Under the new plan, all of East Feliciana Parish is in the 5th District.
Parish voters also will choose among three candidates in a special election to fill the unexpired term of state Sen. Rick Ward, who resigned earlier this year. The 17th senatorial District includes all or parts of nine parishes.
The candidates are Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, Jeremy S. LaCombe and Kirk Rousset. LaCombe is a Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who represents the Angola-Tunica area of West Feliciana Parish. Kleinpeter and Rousset are Republicans.
A runoff, if needed, will be Dec. 10.
Candidates for four of the 12 seats on East Feliciana Parish School Board will appear on some ballots. They are:
- District 1, incumbent Rufus Nesbitt, Bradston Smith and Willie Williams Jr.
- District 2, Division 1, Peidera Sims and Levain T. Woodridge are running for the seat now held by Melvin Hollins, who did not seek reelection.
- District 2, Division 2 incumbent Patricia C. King and Tristan George.
- District 3, Division 1 incumbent Mitch Harrell and George Turner.
Six of the School Board’s 12 members won reelection without opponents: J.D. Dantzler Jr., Lillian Drake, Joyce Kent, Richard Terrell, Michael Ray Bradford and Paul Kent.
A seventh candidate, Melissa Davis qualified without opposition for the District 4, Slaughter-area seat held until recently by Emily Hurst, who resigned.
In District 5, Clayton “Cisco” Elkins won the seat after candidate Danny Scott was disqualified through court action initiated by state officials over campaign finance fees related to an earlier election. District 5 incumbent Derald Spears Sr. did not seek reelection.
The East Feliciana School Board candidates are running in revised districts because of population changes reflected in the 2020 federal census.
Also in East Feliciana Parish, municipal races are scheduled in the village of Wilson and town of Slaughter.
In Wilson, incumbent Mayor Marilyn Broadway is challenged by Bennie C. Jones Jr.
For Wilson aldermen, incumbents Yvonne Allen and Harriett T. Sensley are vying with Pamela Armstead and Gregory Williams for the three seats.
In Slaughter, Pam Allen, Adele Fleming, Natasha “Nyki” Paxton are running for two spots on the five-member Board of Aldermen. A fourth candidate, Nick St. Germain, withdrew after qualifying.