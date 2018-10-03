The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Aug. 30-Sept. 30:
Aug. 30
Butler, Tommie: 65, 17758 Norwood Lane, Norwood, disturbing the peace, remaining on forbidden place.
Dunn, Kyeem: 22, 11242 Collins Lane, Norwood, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Palmer, Sibyle: 43, 8007 Skysail Ave., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, possession of synthetic marijuana, no proof of insurance, possession Schedule IV drugs.
Aug. 31
Ferguson, Marquiel: 37, 10393 Carolina St., Wilson, home invasion, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders, theft.
Ealy Jr., Jack: 47, 6817 Williams Drive, Wilson, obscenity.
Robinson, Jamarco: 26, address unavailable, obscenity.
Hano, Terri: 48, 8722 Cedar Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of methamphetamine.
Sept. 1
Howard, Jasmine: 27, 120 W. Porter St., Ridgeland, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Sept. 2
Slater, Roger: 49, 11035 Banks St., Clinton, possession of crack cocaine, possession synthetic marijuana, turning movements and required signals.
Sept. 3
Robinson, Dwight: 46, address unavailable, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Jordan, Jessica: 35, 3052 La. 957 Ethel, second-degree battery.
Sept. 4
Jefferson, Dennis: 33, 13034 La. 955 E., Clinton, simple battery.
Havard, Virgil: 58, 3362 Race St., Jackson, stalking.
Walls, Shelby: 43, 8470 Shaffett Lane, Ethel, second-degree battery.
Sept. 5
Gaines, Kenard: 22, 7913 John Turner Lane, Ethel, resisting an officer by flight.
Burkett, Clarence: 49, 699 La. 409, Slaughter, failure to appear.
Sept. 6
Edwards, Stephanie: 40, 9886 Schwling Kamp Lane, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Harris, Antonio: 22, 8845 Melinda Lee Lane, St. Francisville, bench warrant.
King, Katie: 29, 10330 La. 959, Clinton, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs, distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 8
Milligan, Joshua: 25, 4117 La. 955 W., Ethel, domestic abuse battery.
Jones, Lequan: 38, 10205 La. 19, Wilson, second-degree murder.
Sept. 10
Hobgood, Jeffrey: 53, 331 West Avenue, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Sadagat, Johar: 31, 12426 Jackson St., Clinton, identity theft.
Robinson, Tommie: Robinson 24, 4318 La. 956, Ethel, bench warrant.
Sept. 11
Dousay Jr., John: 40, 4243 River Road, Clinton, registration of sex offender.
Sept. 13
Bercegeay, Dakota: 22, 1470 La. 67, Slaughter, domestic abuse battery.
Sept. 14
Hill, Kovarius: 32, 10501 Roosevelt St., Clinton, disturbing the peace, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Sept. 15
Miller, James: 42, 3625 Nesom Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
Sept. 17
Hills, Clifton: 36, 2220 Motel Road, Jackson, bench warrant.
Sept. 18
Lea, Andrew: 32, 1802 La. 958, Slaughter, bench warrant, fugitive.
Sept. 19
Babineaux, Tiffany: 38, 11799 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville, bench warrant.
Shreffler, Edward: age unavailable, 5568 La. 68 Jackson, introduction of contraband into penal institution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession marijuana, possession Schedule II drug, prohibited acts, possession Schedule V drug.
Conrad, Courtney: 32, 367 Flicker Road, Baton Rouge, intentional exposure of the AIDS virus, battery of a correctional officer.
Burden, Adrian: 32, 11405 Rouchon Lane, Clinton, bench warrant.
Flowers, Levi: 28, 11615 Clarence St., Clinton, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Sept. 21
McKey, Bradley: 37, 12208 Kennan St., Clinton, bench warrant.
Brown Jr., James: 42, 7332 Cherry Dale Ave., Denham Springs, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Sept. 23
Hampton, Shardel: 23, 7237 Richardson Loop, Jackson, attempted second-degree murder.
Sept. 24
Payne, Lonnie: 44, address unavailable, simple escape.
Sept. 27
Daniels, Jeffrey: 41, 2927 Race St., Jackson, possession Schedule II drugs, driving on divided highway, driver must be licensed.
Strahan, Danielle: 29, 6092 Wind Chester Lane, Clinton, illegal possession of stolen things, bench warrant.
Spurlock, Damond: 42, 1753 Jobayn Road, Zachary, second-degree murder, fugitive.
Sept. 28
Smith, Chelsea: 39, 7733 La. 67, Clinton, fugitive.
Bailey, Benjamin: 26, 697 La. 61, Jackson, failure to appear in court.
Bendily, Russell: 41, 2845 Everette St., Jackson, aggravated rape, sexual battery.