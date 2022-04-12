The West Feliciana Pickleball Club hosted a skills clinic March 27 on its new courts at the West Feliciana Sports Complex.
The guest clinicians were pro player Chase Rigdon, Americana YMCA head of the tennis and pickleball programs Dan Heath, club president and instructor Howard Ward, and player and instructor Kyle Chittenten, who is new to the area.
There were four groups of eight taking part. Each group was assigned to a court and after a 30-minute session of a particular skill, the clinician moved on and a different one came with a different skill on which to focus.
The club has approximately 65 members from West and East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee and East Baton Rouge parishes. Most of the members are recreational players but some also participate in tournaments. For more information, call (225) 721-7082.