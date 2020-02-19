Thursday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Chicken salad, vegetable soup, broccoli, saltine crackers, peanut butter bar

Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chili with beans, steamed spinach, chuckwagon corn, saltine crackers, margarine, mixed fruit

Exercise class/Birthday and Mardi Gras Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Closed for Mardi Gras holiday.

Wednesday

Menu: Ash Wednesday Special — Shrimp étouffée with rice, smothered green beans, paradise punch, whole-wheat bread, margarine, brownie

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Feb. 27

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

