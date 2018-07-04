The Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. July 12 at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters in Baton Rouge, 2000 Quail Drive, in the Louisiana Conference Room.
The task force was created by Louisiana House Concurrent Resolution No. 9 during the 2016 regular session of the state Legislature to develop ideas and recommendations to deal with the state’s feral hog problem.
For more information on the task force, contact Dr. Jim LaCour, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wildlife veterinarian, at jmlacour@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2346.