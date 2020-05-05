The key to survival in the wild is the ability to adapt. Barn Hill Preserve, the East Feliciana wildlife sanctuary, took a page from its critter co-workers and made the necessary adaptations to open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Car-e-Safaris allowed for visitors while fully embracing social distancing and needed health precautions.
Cars filled with visitors formed caravans Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 2 to tour the Ethel facility. The usual hands-on animal preserve adapted operations to hold social-distant-friendly, no-contact tours with stations and guides scattered throughout the grounds. More than 150 animals and 40 species live at the Ethel facility.
Animal handler and educator Hunter Osbourne introduced Car-e-Safari visitors to a young serval named Nyla from behind a mask and positioned several feet from the line of cars. The preserve is home to the young cat and her parents housed in a nearby habitat.
Nyla and her parents belong to a species of wild cat native to Africa. With only 300 of them in captivity, operations like Barn Hill Preserve serve an awareness and conservation role and not merely entertainment. Other popular animal stars were the sloths, otters and exotic birds who call the preserve home.
Timothy Camerano, the outreach care and animal education manager at Barn Hill Preserve, said the educators and animals normally take their show on the road conducting school animal engagements and mobile programming. The animals who travel with the crews are called ambassadors.
Camerano, an exotic animal training and management graduate moved from Los Angeles to Ethel for an opportunity to promote animal education and care. “That covers two of my passions,” Camerano said. “It involves education and touches on my passion for taking care of animals."
Camerano is one of the animal handlers who would normally be on the road, but the COVID-19 crisis has temporarily paused that programming. Insight into the virus is developing constantly and Barn Hill stays abreast so quick adjustments can be made. A tiger has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo. Because of that, USDA protocols have called for precautions and added care for wild cats living in U.S. facilities. “All of our enclosures are going to meet heightened standards,” Camerano said.
Big-cat protocol dictates that we glove up and mask up right now. The tiger tested positive for COVID, but as far as I know, no tiger has transmitted it to a person.”
“We have to make adjustments to try to accommodate guests to our recently-added Car-e-Safari,” Camerano explained. “When you come out to our Car-e-Safari, it is very important that all people stay in their vehicles to help protect animals, guests, and staff. But then, people are allowed to ride through our safari and learn from other animal educators, like myself, about different ambassador animals that we have.”
Barn Hill Preserve was founded in 2013 by Ethel native Gabe Ligon to “educate, entertain, and inspire the surrounding communities using live ‘animal ambassadors,’” said the company’s website. With the overwhelming success of Car-e-Safari, the event will continue this coming weekend. Visit www.barnhillpreservecom for more information.