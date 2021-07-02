A 12-year-old shot and killed an armed man after he threatened the boy's mother during a home invasion, according to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office.
"At this time, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s office has no evidence — whether it be physical evidence at the scene or testimony from witnesses — that would incriminate the 12-year-old, and therefore, at this time, we have no plans to bring charges against the 12-year-old child," Sheriff Jeffrey Travis said.
He added that at the conclusion of the office's investigation, all the paperwork will be given to the local district attorney, who will ultimately make the decision about whether the shooting is justified.
The home invasion took place at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Winchester Lane, east of Clinton.
Witnesses told authorities that 32-year-old Brad LeBlanc, of Vidalia, was armed with a pistol when he encountered a woman outside her home early Wednesday, Travis said.
LeBlanc forced the woman inside her house where a struggle broke out between them. The woman's 12-year-old son, who has not been named by authorities, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle in fear for his mother's life, Travis said.
When the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and first responders arrived, they administered CPR to Leblanc, who was later transported to Lane Regional Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Travis said.
Two others who allegedly took part in the invasion were arrested earlier this week. Johnathon Barker of Clinton was booked into East Feliciana Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping.
Though Barker isn't accused of directly killing anyone, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said his participation in the burglary led to the death.
Jennifer Bond of Ethel was booked into the same prison on one count of accessory after the fact.
The investigation remains open.