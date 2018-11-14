Two East Feliciana high school students were honored by the Olive Lodge Masons, of Clinton, at a dinner and awards ceremony.
Judge Betsy Jones of the state 20th Judicial District was guest speaker. She emphasized the importance of school grades, honesty and integrity, according to a news release. Jones reminded the students that upon completing their education, employers are no longer interested in their grades. They begin looking at character: honesty, integrity, dependability and responsibility, she said.
She praised Jasmine Archuleta and Russell Hausey for being selected to receive this award.
Archuleta is the daughter Dawn Moreau and Joey Moreau, of Ethel. Her mom was unable to attend as she was in Arkansas completing her Army promotion training.
Archuleta attends Slaughter Community Charter School, played baseball with the Dixie Youth and ran cross-country for three years. Most recently she joined the Beta Honor Roll Club. Upon graduation she plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University. She works part-time at Jetts Food Mart in Slaughter.
Hausey is the son of Jason and Stacey Hausey, of Clinton.
His siblings include Gavin, Holly and Benjamin Hausey, and his grandparents are Roger and Pattie Blouin and Carroll L. Hausey.
Russell Hausey is a junior at Silliman Institute, where he has attended since pre-K4.
He maintains a 3.7 GPA and enjoys studying science and history. He is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in track and football his freshman and sophomore years.
He works part time at Sonic Drive-In in Clinton. Hausey plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University to pursue a degree in the medical field.