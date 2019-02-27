The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 22:
Jan. 23
Childress, Jason: 29, 1381 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary, theft of a motor vehicle, bench warrant.
Howard, Jasmine: 28, 120 W. Porter St., Ridgeland, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Reed, Chadneisha: 20, 2629 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, fugitive.
Jan. 25
Theriot, Steven: 25, 7852 La. 10, Ethel, driving on roadway laned for traffic, following vehicles, driving while intoxicated, use of multibeam lighting equipment.
Borer, Terrance: 45, 2824 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 26
Loyell, Rico: 41, 10646 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton, open container, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
Stewart, Roderick: 60, 12208 Kennan St., Clinton, theft.
Jan. 27
Righteous, Jeremy: 28, 8486 La. 67, Clinton, disturbing the peace.
Tanner, Kenneth: 41, 1201 Kingview Circle, Clinton, criminal trespass.
Matthews, Shawn: 26, 2743 Church St., Jackson, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant.
Jan. 29
Smith, Willie: 44, 911 Mill St., Centreville, Mississippi, fugitive, possession of a firearm convicted felon.
Jan. 30
Brown, Kenya: 41, 19744 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, bench warrant.
Jan. 31
Gipson, Skirinda: 28, 790 John Turner Lane, Ethel, stop signs and yield signs, vehicle license required, no proof of insurance, driving without license, aggravated obstruction of highway, aggravated assault, aggravated flight from an officer.
Feb. 2
Jenkins, Jamari: 24, 804 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi, simple battery.
Feb. 4
Emery, Aaron: 30, 7615 Solitude, St. Francisville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft, simple battery.
Davis, Kiante: 23, 11208 U.S. 61 N., St. Francisville, possession of marijuana, tail Lamps, illegal possession of stolen firearms, bench warrant.
Feb. 5
Davis, Jeffrey: 55, 307 Plank Road, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Feb. 6
Sexton, Jason: 43, 5825 Prescott Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Zachary, Justin: 25, 2803 La. 951, Ethel, bench warrant.
Feb. 7
Smith, Ashley: 19, 8076 Robbins Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
Feb. 8
Hawkins, Brian: 35, 5324 Hawkins Lane, Ethel, sentenced by court.
Feb. 9
Harrison, Gilbert: 34, 1219 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles, bench warrant.
Feb. 10
Kilgore, Tyler: 33, 5321 Goodland Drive, Greenwell Springs, bench warrant.
Guillory, Debbie: 39, 3618 La. 10, Jackson, bench warrant, issuing worthless checks, probation violation.
Roberts, Candice: 37, 2045 Maglone Lane, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Sibley, Kimberly: 39, 438 Maxie Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Feb. 11
Toney, Clyde: 21, 11620 Banks St., Clinton, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder.
Brown, Elvia: 38, 429 S. Main St., Bude, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Williams, Darold: 63, address unavailable, bench warrant.
Feb. 13
Kilgore, Tyler: 33, 5321 Goodland Drive, Greenwell Springs Road, bench warrant.
Stanley, Rebecca: 28, 2227 Charles Drive, Jackson, fugitive.
Feb. 14
Woods, Markell: 22, 10704 Roosevelt St., Clinton, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder.
Feb. 15
Sykes, Robert: 26, 4844 Miss. 24, Liberty, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Hobgood, Jeremy: 19, 3320 West Drive, Slaughter, operating vehicle with suspended license, no proof of insurance.
Green III, Irvin: 47, 2300 Dawson Road, Jackson, bench warrant.
Feb. 16
Minor, Yolanda: 50, 3256 Miss. 24, 33, Centreville, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Minor, Dallas: 50, 3256 Miss. 24, 33, Centreville, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Holmes, Kerry: 29, address unavailable, second-degree murder.
Armstead Jr., Leon: 39, address unavailable, bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of firearms of a convicted felon.
Feb. 18
Ingram, Carl: 68, 2588 La. 63, Clinton, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Feb. 19
Thomas, Bryan: 50, address unavailable, Slaughter, probation revocation.
Feb. 20
Green, Jatarius: 19, 111 Robinhood Road, Vicksburg, Mississippi, failure to appear.
Johnson, Edward: 28, 8031 Solitude, St. Francisville, failure to appear.
Sykes, Richard: 24, 4848 Pecan Grove, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Mikronis, Raymond: 42, 2506 La. 569 Ferriday, theft.
McKneely, Eric: 44, 5830 La. 10, Clinton, bench warrant.
Pinkerton, Emily: 67, 1804 Byron Drive, Rosepine, malfeasance in office.