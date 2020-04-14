A member of the Jackson Lions Club has been recognized by a Baton Rouge club.
On the front page of a recent Cortana Kiwanis Club newsletter, Tammy McDavid, head of the community service projects, said, “On Saturday, April 4th, Pappy Robillard from the Jackson Lion’s Club personally donated over 200 stuffed animals to Cortana’s Braveheart project."
McDavid said the animals were a good size for the project and included LSU and Saints bears.
"His family bagged the stuffed animals and drove in from Jackson to give us the generous donation. We had the pleasure of meeting his wife and son, Dakota, and it was apparent the entire family has a huge heart for helping children. Many thanks Pappy!,” McDavid said in the newsletter.
Braveheart is a Baton Rouge organization that provides backpacks with age-appropriate items for children entering foster care. The group collects toiletries and stuffed animals for the backpacks. Typically when a child goes into foster care, they only have the clothes on their back. Braveheart helps the foster parents with some basic essentials to make a smoother transition.
Robillard helps his community in other ways. When he found out that the men from the East Feliciana Parish Jail would not be able to go get the food from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for Helping In His Name Food Baton Bank of Jackson, he volunteered to do so. He and his crew have made the run twice on March 23 and April 7.
After leaving the food bank, Robillard and his crew delivered 350 pounds of plastic for recycling he and the Jackson Food Bank have been collecting for the Jackson Lions Club. When the club collects 500 pounds of flat plastic, the company Trex will give the Jackson Lions a free bench made of plastic.