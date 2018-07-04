CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury returned a subdivision plat to the Planning and Zoning Commission involving property entangled in controversy for more than three years.
Landowner Tommy Dudley has tried to subdivide his property off La. 409 in the southeastern part of the parish since March 2015, but a district court judge and, recently, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, ruled that his first subdivision was invalid.
The courts held that the action by two planning commission members and then-Parish Manager John Rouchon to sign off on the subdivision plat was invalid because the Planning and Zoning Commission had earlier tabled the plat, rather than given it formal approval.
The plat showed eight lots accessible by a private servitude, but the parish's subdivision ordinance allows only a maximum of four, unless they are served by a public road.
The jury, when made aware of the move, rescinded the signatures of approval, setting up the court battle.
Dudley was back before the Planning and Zoning Commission last week with a new subdivision plan, which the commission vice chairman, Larry Thomas, said Monday was down to four lots.
But adjoining landowner Billy Burkette questioned the subdivision, saying the plat shows servitudes on his property.
Dudley attorney Rob Ligon said the servitudes were shown in error, and a new plat has been prepared to reflect their removal.
But Burkette questioned whether the commission is performing its due diligence in vetting subdivision plans that are submitted for approval.
"It's obvious they don't have it together, so how can we vote on it?" Juror Jason McCray said before offering a motion to table the matter until Dudley resubmits a corrected version of his plan to the commission.
In connection with the jury considering approving another subdivision plat the commission had passed, former commission Chairman Larry Hofstad warned jurors they and commission members are violating state law by approving subdivisions without advertising for public hearings on them and notifying adjoining property owners by certified letter.
"We have never had appropriate (public) notice of any subdivision," Hofstad said.
Former Chairman Richard Howell noted, however, that he had done one subdivision with the notices required by law, once he became aware of the legal requirement.
Howell said he quit the commission after that because jury President Louis Kent refused to authorize spending any money to run the required legal notices and send certified letters.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he will meet with the commission to explain the applicable laws.
On another matter, Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said CivicSource, a company holding auctions to sell property seized for nonpayment of taxes, will hold a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Aug. 15 to explain how the public can submit bids in the online auctions.