Members of the Alexander Stirling Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed Cheryl Gott, state regent of the Louisiana Society DAR, at their Oct. 19 meeting at Jackson Hall, followed by lunch at The St. Francisville Inn.
The National Society is making plans to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
A focus over the next four years will be to spotlight all patriots, including those from less frequently recognized heritage groups, whose contributions played a significant role in American freedom, a news release said. They are men and women who lived within North America and other countries during the Revolutionary War. Their heritage groups include African American, French, French Canadian, Jewish, Native American and Spanish, the release said.
The release said this effort will lead to building a diverse DAR membership reflective of the country. Sharon Gauthier, chapter American Indian chair, presented plans for the chapter to spotlight its members' American Indian patriots.
Also, the Wreaths Across America ceremony is at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. The ceremony will take place at Louisiana National Cemetery, and members of the community are invited to attend.
Wreaths can be purchased for $15 to honor a veteran buried at Port Hudson or Louisiana National, or a wreath can be sponsored in honor of a local hero and placed on a grave at the cemetery. Wreath sponsorship forms are available from members of the chapter or by emailing waaporthudson@gmail.com.
For information on joining the DAR Alexander Stirling Chapter, whose members represent East and West Feliciana, and Pointe Coupee parishes, contact Chapter Regent Lauren Pourciau by email at alexanderstirlingdar@gmail.com.