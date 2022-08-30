Be Fit and Healthwise is an annual summer camp hosted by RKM Primary Care for children ages 6-14 who live in East Feliciana Parish and the surrounding area.
The summer camp has three main components: fitness and physical activity; nutrition; and behavioral health, which includes self-esteem, self-confidence, social skills and character building.
“Each year, our team of licensed clinical school-based social workers invite children in the schools RKM serves, as well as other children in the area, to a fun-filled summer full of exciting activities, healthy snacks and field trips every Friday," said Christy Denicola, director of social services and behavioral health for RKM Primary Care.
This summer, Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent, partnered with the camp to offer nutrition programs to the campers. She conducted four programs for each of the three age groups. Her goal was to teach them about nutrition and making healthy choices while providing hands-on activities.
During her first session, Langley introduced the campers to the MyPlate program. She discussed each food group and told the campers about the benefits of eating from each food group, including reasons why they should eat from each food group daily.
The younger campers were given a food or exercise card and were instructed to place the food card on the correct food group of the oversized MyPlate mat or lead the physical activity if they pulled an exercise card.
The middle-aged group and older group used MyPlate dry erase cards to work in teams to brainstorm foods that were part of each food group. Those campers teamed up to participate in a MyPlate relay race to place plastic food into the corresponding food group buckets. The session ended with the campers preparing and sampling MyPlate salad on the go.
In the second session, youths learned that being physically active 60 minutes each day is important to their health. They also learned they should include aerobic activities, muscle-strengthening activities and bone-strengthening activities.
The campers were taught what it means to be sedentary and that they should reduce time spent in sedentary behaviors. They participated and activity called Physical Activity versus Sedentary Behaviors, in which they moved to one side of the room when they heard a physical activity and then would move to the other side of the room when they heard a sedentary behavior.
The session wrapped up with the campers making and tasting strawberry pizza.
To start the snack session, Langley showed the campers two bags of unidentified snacks and asked them to describe how each bag looked and guess what was in them.
Later it was revealed one bag contained pretzels and the other a chip that contained a lot of fat — so much fat that the bag absorbed the grease.
Youth discovered "go snacks, slow snacks and whoa snacks" while participating in the session. They learned tips to identify snacks in each category.
The session ended with the campers making and tasting "magical fruit salad."
Langley spoke to the campers and offered them tips to make healthier choices when eating out, preparing foods at home, and when stopping at a convenience store during the Take Down the Fat session.
Youths looked at a poster containing menu items. They guessed the amount of fat they thought was in each food item. Langley revealed how much fat was in the not-so-healthy menu, using shortening as a visual for fat.
Then she had the campers look at another day’s menu. After discussing each food item and how much fat each food item contained, Langley showed the youth the plate that contained a much smaller amount of shortening, therefore identifying this as the healthier menu.
The session ended with the campers making and tasting white chocolate orange pudding.
For information about nutrition programs in East Feliciana Parish, contact Langley at (225) 683-3101 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu