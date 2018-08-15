Shopping Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street Merchants present “Polos & Pearls” at 5 p.m. Saturday. Shops will have specials as well as food and music throughout downtown St. Francisville. Trolleys will provide transportation along the Polos & Pearls route with stops along Royal, Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
A map will be available with each participant's offerings, as well as a way to receive a special T-shirt. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com/features/polos-pearls and the St. Francisville Main Street Facebook page for information.
Travel to the Civil War
A Civil War Living History Encampment will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Audubon State Historic Site, St. Francisville. A camp of the 8th Vermont Infantry will portray soldier life in Louisiana during the Civil War. See how soldiers lived in camp, cooked, drilled and fired weapons. For information, call (225) 635.3739.
And from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, visitors to the site can try their hand at pen or quill and ink writing as they discover letter writing in the early 1800s. Discover how quill pens are made and take one home.
Fall sports sign up open
West Feliciana Sports and Recreation reminds parents it is time to register their children for fall sports, including flag football for ages 5 to 12 and soccer for ages 4 to 13. Register in the office or by phone (225) 784-8447 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, or online at apm.activecommunities.com/wfparksandrec/Activity_Search.
Western matinees at the library
During August, the West Feliciana Parish Library is showing Westerns and popping corn at 2 p.m. Saturdays in August. Western-themed books will also be highlighted. Cowboy boots and hats are welcome.
Council on Aging annual meeting
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m., Sept. 13, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Council on Aging annual membership drive
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership drive Aug. 13-20. Anyone who would like to join may stop by the office at 11102 Bank St., Clinton, or call (225) 683-9862.
4-H signup open
The West Feliciana Parish 4-H has placed enrollment cards at the schools and on its Facebook page for those who want to enroll early. Project books for many of the subjects are available at the office. Dues, contact information and more are available on the forms. Also, the 4-H office said it will start its sewing clubs and shooting sports clubs soon. Call (225) 635-3614 for information.
Mark the calendar
- Aug. 31-Sept. 2: The Istrouma Area Council will hold the "Forged in Fire" Camporee at Camp Avondale.
- Sept. 14: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation's Golf Tournament.
- Sept. 15: The Feliciana Wildlife Festival will be at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Experiment Station.
- October: Angola Rodeo tickets are on sale for the fall event. Visit angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets and learn what items can be brought onto the grounds.
- Oct. 27-28: Yellow Leaf Arts Festival, Parker Park, St. Francisville
- Nov. 11: Ninth annual Harvest in the Hills at Greenwood Plantation in St. Francisville