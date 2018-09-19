Lady Saints build continuity at Zachary match
The Lady Saints traveled down to Zachary on Sept. 12 to compete in nondistrict volleyball action against the Class 5A Lady Broncos. Coach Celeste Thornhill and the Lady Saints are using early season competition to develop continuity, break in a new setter and “gel as a team.”
Early season competition against higher classification schools like Zachary is anticipated to help the Lady Saints as they get into district play against Brusly, Baker, Mentorship Academy and Livonia, and then the playoffs.
In the freshmen opener, the Saints fell to the Broncos in a hotly contested first match (24-26) and in the second match (14-25). The junior varsity opened with a 25-18 opening match win but was unable to close out the Broncos with the junior varsity losing 19-25 in the second set and 14-25 in the tie-breaker.
In the first varsity match, the Saints again came out on fire with a statement spike late in the first set by Daelyn Weaver giving the Saints a 24-14 lead. The Broncos were able to make a small run to cut the lead to 24-17 but an unforced serving error gives the Lady Saints a first set victory.
The Lady Broncos rolled out to an early 13-3 lead in the second set and the Lady Saints appeared to be on their heels. An’Jalei Rogers came into serve leading the Lady Saints on a 12-point run that would see them take the lead (15-13). The remainder of the second set saw both teams struggle with serves resulting in back and forth scoring and little separation beyond one or two points.
Late in the second set, the Broncos took a three-point lead (20-23). The Saints cut the lead to 22-23 but the Broncos scored the final two points to win 23-25.
“Serves killed us this game and we missed way too many serves when we got the ball back” Saints coach Celeste Thornhill said.
Similar to the second set, the Broncos took an early lead before the Saints broke serve in the third set. An’jalie Rogers came back to serve down 2-5 and helped close the Saints to within a point (4-5). The Broncos proceeded to score nine straight points to take a 8-14 lead and the Saints could not put together consecutive points to hold serve and cut into Broncos lead, falling short in the third set by a score of 17-25.
The Saints came out strong in the fourth set to take an early 8-3 advantage with saw great front-line play by Trelencia Johnson, Keyana Cummings, and Destiny Mitchell. The Broncos stormed back to tie the game at 8. After trading points, the Broncos were able to hold serve and take a three-point lead at 10-13. Down the stretch, the Saints struggled to hold serve and make a scoring run and lost the final set by a score of 19-25.
“Every time we got the momentum going it was something, I’m not too disappointed because we have good things ahead,” Coach Thornhill said.
Thornhill said the matches against Zachary were consistent with the season so far. “We are kinda up and down but we have the potential if we keep working at it. At some point, it’s going to come together.”
The season is still young and Thornhill exudes enthusiasm and expectation. “These are great kids, we are having a pretty good season, staying motivated and doing well. I see good things happening for us. This was a good game where we worked well together and started to work out some kinks.”
Football update
Friday’s games
Live Oak 35, West Feliciana 0
Kentwood 40, East Feliciana 20
Slaughter Community Charter 30, Tara 6
Parklane Academy 33, Silliman Institute 13
On tap for Friday
All games are 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
University High (6-3A) at West Feliciana (6-3A)
Friendship Capitol (7-2A) vs. East Feliciana (7-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) vs. Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A) NRG Field-New Roads