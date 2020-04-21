CLINTON — Parish Manager Jody Moreau told East Feliciana Parish police jurors Monday they should be ready to assist local businesses recover from the lengthy coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
“The Police Jury is going to have to take the bull by the horns to jump start the economy for small businesses,” Moreau said during the jury’s second regular meeting of April, which was attended by five jurors in person and three participating online.
Jury President Louis Kent offered a prayer for District 2 Juror Edward Brooks Sr., who remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Moreau said he expects the governor, by the end of next week, to loosen some of the restrictions that have shuttered many businesses since last month.
Moreau said he believes the state’s new guidelines will require the use of personal protective equipment at businesses that do reopen. In anticipation of those new guidelines, Moreau said he is visiting local businesses and dropping off protective gear for use by every employee.
“I think it’s up to us to get together and figure out something to help our small businesses,” Moreau said, noting that the federal government’s payroll protection plan to help employers maintain payrolls has not helped East Feliciana.
Juror Chris Hall said the jury should get behind a “buy locally” drive to encourage people in the parish to shop at home, whenever possible.
“Zachary doesn’t pay our bills,” he said.
Moreau said he is working on plans to get the jury’s operations in full swing again, including the road maintenance employees.
The jury voted unanimously to advertise to fill vacancies for a public works employee, a person to administer the parish floodplain program and handle code enforcement duties, and someone to assist the parish’s building inspector.
The jury last week rehired building inspector Larry Thompson, who had retired, after Thompson’s successor abruptly quit.
Thompson said he would return to work if the jury would hire someone he can train to eventually take over the job.
The floodplain manager’s job came open with the death last month of Russ Hicks.
Treasurer Lisa Shaffer told the jury she may be able to give the jury an idea next month of the loss in sales tax revenue caused by the shutdown, if school board employees, who collect sales taxes, return to work in May.
Juror Chrissie O’Quin said the report may influence the jury’s decisions on filling the vacancies.