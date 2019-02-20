Jackson and Clinton held a joint Lions Club meeting Feb. 14 at the Lions Club Civic Center in Jackson. Scott Dudley, Lions Club district governor for District 8-N, was the special guest.
Jim Parker, president of the Jackson Lions, opened the meeting by appointing Dianne Parker as “Tailtwister.” Parker also cooked gumbo that was served at the end of the meeting.
Scotty Dawson reported on attending the Louisiana Eye Foundation meeting, which stirred discussion on testing the eyes of students and the idea of buying a camera for the testing.
Dudley presented Greg Canfield a Milestone Chevron Award for his many years of service.
Dudley encouraged the members to find students interested in attending one of five free youth camps. Those camps are for students with pulmonary disorders; mild mental challenges; youth with diabetes; students with visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired; and youth with hematology/oncology, cancer and sickle cell disorders.