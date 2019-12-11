NATCHITOCHES — Belle Brown, of Clinton, received the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, which offers a full four-year scholarship to QuestBridge’s college partners.
This year, the Match Scholarship was awarded to 1,127 low-income students who demonstrated exceptional academic ability, according to a news release.
“It’s not an easy process to go through,” Brown said about the application process. “QuestBridge was plan A, though, and I don’t know that I had a plan B.”
Brown wanted to pursue art but had to consider other options. After speaking with recruiters from Hamilton College, a private liberal arts college in Clinton, New York, Brown realized that linguistics was a passion to pursue.
Brown was notified Dec. 2 that Hamilton College had accepted the application, and Brown had received the Match Scholarship.
Of 14,926 applications, QuestBridge selected 5,842 finalists, and 1,127 were selected as this year’s Match Scholarship recipients, who will receive financial aid for the full cost of tuition, room and board, supplies and travel expenses.