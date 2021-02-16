Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized the district’s Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Feb. 2.
The students include Tory Reed Jr., Quad Area Head Start; Robert Signater, Clinton Elementary School; Alicia Porter, Jackson Elementary School; Foster Morgan, Slaughter Elementary School; Daylon Harris, East Feliciana Middle School; and Anthony Washington, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “We look forward to watching each of them continue to thrive with purpose each day.”