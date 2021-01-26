The faculty and staff of East Feliciana High School will honor its second nine-week honor students at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, with a drive-thru ceremony at the high school.
Students will receive a certificate, medallion and trophy. Principal’s list honorees are students who have made As in all subject areas. A and B honor roll are students who have a combination of As and Bs.
“We are so proud of your diligence and dedication,” said Principal Victoria McMullen-Dun. “Congrats again, Tiger students.”
The second nine week’s principal’s list includes seniors Serenity J. Branch, Jada X. Kelly, Mya D. Matthews, Jeremiah Robinson and Joshua D. Smith; juniors Cierra S. Irvin and Allynn Wingfield; sophomores Patrionna L. Miller and Chynna M. King; and freshman Shaniya L. Johnson.
The second nine week’s A and B honor roll includes seniors Diamond L. Armstead, Kayla J. Collins, Sarah Collins, Shanta D. Covington, Shannon H. Dawson, Darinesha A. Dunn, Ke’Jaylin Dunn, De’onta D. Goss, Alexis Hunt, Jakayla D. Irvin, Derrick M. Johnson, Rodriquez M. London, Mariah C. Sept, Tyrone Spurlock and Lilian M. Williams; juniors Senia E. Barnes, De’Asia L. Davis, Quade J. Harris, Kaelee L. Jackson, Damya D. Mundy and Adam Underwood; sophomores Jason S. Alexander, Samyrah C. George Frankiena A. Sensley and Chandler L. Wilson; and freshmen Samiryah B. Branch, Ida C. Brown, De’Andre D. Duncan and Ty’laiajh D. Stewart.