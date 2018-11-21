Various Veterans Day activities took place in Jackson on Sunday.
After a monument dedication, a USO-themed dance was held at the Louisiana War Veterans Home.
Veterans Day ceremonies were held at Dawson Cemetery and the Town of Jackson Cemetery, and churches participated in the Bells of Peace program, where at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, people across America ring bells to mark the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, when the cease-fire ending World War I came into effect in 1918.
Also, Jeff Travis donated 625 American flags to be used at Veterans Day programs in East Feliciana Parish.