Selah Flowers was the first-place winner in the state Junior American Citizens Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s recent contest.
The theme was “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New World.”
Flowers, who attends Flowers Academy in Clinton, was the ninth-grade poster competition winner for the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which allowed her to compete at state. The chapter includes Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes.
The Junior American Citizens Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution uses clubs and contests to teach children the principles of democratic government and an appreciation for the country.
The annual contest is open to all preschool through 12th graders in public, private and parochial schools, and in sanctioned home study programs. It has three categories: gifted, general and special needs. In addition to schools, youth groups, such as scouts, 4-H clubs and service organizations, are encouraged to participate.
Next school year the theme will be “The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Rise and Shine for Duty, Honor, and Patriotism.”