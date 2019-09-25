Selling a collection with a mission
Friends say the late Linda Wicker was truly a collector. And the pastor's wife asked that her collections be sold after her death to fund missionary work. This summer, Slaughter First Baptist did so with a large sale in June.
Because of the vast selection of items left, another Linda Wicker Legacy Sale for Missions will be held. Many items, some brand-new and unopened, are available. Dishes, cooking and baking items, collectibles, Tupperware, household items, Avon collectibles, clothing, greeting cards, Christmas items and more are available.
Proceeds from this sale will go directly to mission work in Europe. This round, the sale will be held two weekends: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 3-4; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 10-11; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
Due to the size of the sale, the location has been changed to Hobgood Services, 114 La. 19, Slaughter, across from the Dollar General store. For information, call (225) 270-0767.
East Feliciana homecoming announced
East Feliciana High School's 2019 homecoming theme is “Come One, Come All, to the Greatest Homecoming of Them All.” The coronation will be 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at East Feliciana Professional Development Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton. The homecoming parade is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
A look at the candidates
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is holding a Political Forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the West Feliciana High auditorium.
Barn Hill macaw project
Barn Hill Preserve's Color the Night event to support the free-flying macaw project is at 7 p.m., Oct. 11. Tickets are $20, which includes food, open house tours and a silent auction. A cash bar is available. The Chase Tyler Band will play. Visit facebook.com/barnhillpreserve and click book now to buy tickets.
College choir to perform in Jackson
Centenary College Choir will be giving a free concert at Centenary State Historic Site at 4 p.m. on Oct. 19. Bring a lawn chair. If it rains, the concert will be held at Jackson United Methodist Church.
4-H Sweet potato sale
The East Feliciana 4-H is holding its annual sweet potato sale and is also offering pecans. Order deadline is Oct. 22 and must be prepaid. Pickup is Nov. 13-14. Visit East Feliciana 4-H on Facebook to see choices and prices. Call (225) 683-3101 for information.
Library anniversary
The West Feliciana Parish Library will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 3. A continental breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville.
Recycle your electronics
Keep East Feliciana Beautiful and Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council are holding an Electronic Recycling Day from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5. Trucks will be in front of the Courthouse in Clinton.
Accepted items include laptops, computer hardware, LCD monitors and cables; telephones, phone systems and cables; cellphones; stereos, networking equipment, processors and circuit boards; toner and ink jet cartridges; DVD, DVR and CD players; game systems; and digital cameras. Printers are accepted for a charge, $5 for a small one and $10 for large.
Items not accepted include televisions, appliances, copiers, furniture, light bulbs, CRT monitors, and tapes, floppy disks and CDs.
Jackson market, fest set
The first Jackson Street Market and Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Main Street. Organizers are seeking vendors, and booth space is free. Music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture and candles will be on sale. Reserve space by texting or calling (225) 247-7215 or emailing tmich33@bellsouth.net.
Halloween is coming
Tickets are on sale for Feliciana Fright Night, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 19. The Spirit Stroll includes drinks at several locations near the West Feliciana Courthouse and a costume contest. Proceeds benefit the Women's Service League projects. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Garden event deadline nears
Registration closes Oct. 5 for the Southern Garden Symposium. The event is Oct. 18-19 at Hemingbough. But tickets at southerngardensymposium.org.
Angola Rodeo on the way
The annual fall Angola Rodeo is gearing up. Tickets are on sale at angolarodeo.com.
Pink event set
West Feliciana Hospital is hosting Paint the Town Pink. Participants are asked to make a donation of at least $25 to Cancer Services Baton Rouge. Deadline to register is Oct. 8. Business and homes will be judged Oct. 11. Visit West Feliciana Hospital on Facebook for details.
The hospital is also holding a bake sale at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Audubon Market. All proceeds will be donated to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge.
A painting party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the hospital, 5266 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Costs is $35 for supplies, food and door prizes. Sign up at www.wfph.org.