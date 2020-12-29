LSU held its commencement ceremony Dec. 18. For the second time in LSU history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where 1,966 degrees were conferred on fall 2020 graduates.
“Right now, in this very moment, we are taking part in only the second commencement ceremony to ever occur in Tiger Stadium. Only the second — out of 303,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who delivered the keynote address. “Which means that fewer than 1% of all graduating classes have had the great privilege of having their commencement held inside this most hallowed space.”
In addition to the in-person ceremony at Tiger Stadium, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event with all the graduates names displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
“We’re really here. We made it,” Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it.”
Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.
East Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Alexis Domonique Turner, Slaughter
College of Engineering
Tom Joffre Meek III, Ethel
Brian Darryl Siebert, Ethel
Lyle Garrett Tynes, Slaughter
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Katherine Anne Deville, Clinton
College of Science
Shaquanisha Briauna Dunn, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jennifer Danielle Clark, St. Francisville
Phillip Walters Williams, St. Francisville