What I did this summer
As students head back to school and elections are kicking into gear, let's share our "What I did on summer vacation stories." If we get some good ones, we'll share them in print. Be sure to include photos.
Include your name, email or phone number so we can reach you, and identify people in the photos. Send it to extra@theadvocate.com.
Meet the candidates in Jackson
The East Feliciana Democratic Parish Executive Committee is hosting a public forum for U.S. Senate candidates Aug. 5 at Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10, Jackson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with forum activities from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
If requested, help will be available to check individual voter registration status.
Pet adoption and treat samples
St. Francisville Tractor Supply Co., 7327 U.S. 61, is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption and treat tasting event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Aug. 13. The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly leashed pets.
This event with Happy Tails Rescue will give dogs and cats the opportunity to find a forever family and gives family pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Co.
For information, contact the St. Francisville Tractor Supply at (225) 635-4446.
Vaccine event set
A children’s vaccine event is planned for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at 11990 Jackson St., Clinton. RKM Primary Care is holding the event for children ages 6-17. Appointments are recommended. There is no out-of-pocket cost. The first 48 children will get backpacks filled with school supplies.
Vibes in the Ville
The Vibes in the Ville concert at Parker Park in St. Francisville for August has been canceled. The next concert will be in September.
Angola Rodeo tickets
Tickets for Angola Rodeo in October went on sale Aug. 1. Call the ticket office at (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. Hours are 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or go to angolarodeo.com and purchase tickets.
Job fair in Jackson
Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System and Villa Feliciana Medical Complex will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 11, at Baton Rouge Community College's Jackson campus, 3337 La. 10.