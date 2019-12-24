Slaughter Elementary School's holiday decorations include math work Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 24, 2019 - 2:30 pm Dec 24, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Slaughter Elementary School's holiday decor includes a mathematical theme. Provided photo Slaughter Elementary School is decked out in holiday cheer. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Slaughter Elementary School's holiday decor included mathematical principles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email