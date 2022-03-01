Multiple West Feliciana student-athletes have been crowned state champion at indoor track and field state meet and the West Feliciana Lady Saints Soccer raked in post-season honors.
Congratulations are in order for multiple West Feliciana High School student athletes who performed exceedingly well at the Indoor State Track & Field Meet. The team as a whole had a great meet, but two young athletes in particular earned themselves the right to be called champion.
Imani Coleman won the Indoor State Championship in the boys’ 400 meter dash. Tristen Harris won the State Championship in the girls’ long jump with a jump of 17 feet and 9 inches.
Harris nearly claimed another state title, but finished as runner-up in the 60 meter dash by mere thousandths of a second. Caleb Johnson also finished as runner-up in his own competition, the 60 meter hurdles.
The girls’ 4x200 meter relay team, consisting of Tristen Harris, Ayanah Fungchareon-McCray, Maddie Temple, and Nevaeh London, finished in third place in their competition to pick up the bronze medal at the state meet.
Also in West Feliciana sports news, the post-season honors for Louisiana high school soccer have been released, and they are heavily highlighted by the Lady Saints of West Feliciana as well as their coach Hatem Bachar.
Coach "Hat", as he’s known by the West Feliciana community, was awarded Division III District 5 girls soccer coach of the year for the second year running. Various players made the all-district first and second teams, as well as a couple of honorable mentions. The all-district first team was highlighted by Mary Field Leak, Ruby Louis, and Maddie Temple. Emma Cutrer and Cate Leake were named to the all-district second team, and Catherine Hodges and Ella McKinney made the list of honorable mentions.
The West Feliciana Saints played host to a star-studded cast in the very successful 2021-2022 campaign.