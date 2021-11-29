As the quarterfinal round of the 2021 Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs drew to a close Friday, so did football season for Feliciana schools with sole survivors of the second round, West Feliciana, going out against Church Point High School.
Despite the loss Friday, the Saints have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. Starting this year’s playoffs as the 20th overall seed in 3A, not many would have given West Feliciana a fighting chance to make it out of the first round. They silenced critics immediately with a dominant 38-0 win on the road at Jewel Sumner, a performance that encapsulated just how good this team could be on their best day.
They did the exact same the following week, hosting No. 4 seed Iowa High School and completing yet another upset. The score in that game was much closer, 35-27, but still a roaring success.
It is nearly unheard of for a 20th seed in the playoff bracket to make it past round two of the tournament, and the Saints did just that. A game on the road at Church Point was always going to be an Everest-like mountain to climb, especially this deep in the playoffs. The Saints did fall short, but not for lack of trying. Of course it is a heartbreaking loss, particularly for the seniors and their families, but this is the kind of momentum that coach Hudson Fuller can build upon and come out next season like a ball of fire.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, the East Feliciana Tigers saw their playoff campaign come to an end in round two at the hands of reigning 2A state champions Many High School. As we covered in the lead-up to the game, it was going to take a huge effort to knock off a team as dominant as Many High, and the Tigers did make them work for the win. They have only allowed a handful of teams to score more than 20 on them this season, and East Feliciana did just that. It is always disappointing to go out of the playoffs, but, much like West Feliciana, the East Feliciana Tigers have little to be ashamed of in the aftermath. Even a singular playoff win is something to behold, and the community must be immensely proud of their boys.
Finally, we come to Slaughter Community Charter who were also unfortunately knocked out of the playoffs in the second round, falling short against West St. John 18-6. It was a disappointing and premature end to a season that can only be categorized as a major success on all other fronts. Despite losing their final two regular season games, the Knights were still considered as one of the premier teams in the 1A Division, receiving a first-round bye as the No. 5 overall seed. It is an achievement previously unheard of for a program that is still in its infancy compared to others in the state and the 1A Division. It is also a momentous occasion for first year coach Scooter Myers, who will surely be taking this loss in his stride and already preparing to be even better next season.
Altogether, this has been one of the most successful and memorable seasons in recent memory, and anticipation is already building for the Friday night lights to return to the Feliciana parishes.