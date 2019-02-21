Voters in large portions of East and West Feliciana parishes and the northern part of Zachary will choose from among five candidates who are largely industry- or state-employed community members pushing for growth as their next state representative.
The District 62 seat came open in December when former state Rep. Kenny Havard was sworn in as parish president in West Feliciana.
Havard’s hopeful successors point to a need for addressing education, business and infrastructure, areas they see as necessary to grow the region with the same success surrounding parishes have seen in recent years.
The election will be held Saturday; if no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election will be held March 30.
Here’s who will be on the ballot Saturday:
Roy Adams (Independent)
Roy Adams was born and raised in Jackson, and says that for decades he has seen the problems faced by the area’s residents as he tends to the family grocery store, Adams Enterprises.
“I hear the everyday problems of people coming in the store and when Kenny (Havard) won his seat, people from the public came in asking if I’d run,” he said. “I initially said no but then I prayed to God and the next day it was double the people coming in, so I said ‘okay, I’m in it to win it.’”
Adams said he doesn’t have any prior political experience serving in an elected position on boards or committees, but said he’s been involved in the community all his life. He’s helped with bicycle giveaways for kids and has volunteered for countless community events, he said.
He’s in the store — a business the family has owned for 70 years — from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. most days, and at 1 a.m. he takes to the streets throwing newspapers. But, Adams said if elected he would be a full-time representative.
“The job is part-time, but I’m going to be full time, I’m going to be there for the people,” he said.
Adams said education in the Felicianas, and Zachary’s infrastructure and highways are his biggest platforms.
“Zachary’s growing so fast they’ve got to improve the roads to continue that growth, that infrastructure and those highways need work,” he said.
Dennis Aucoin (Republican)
Logger Dennis Aucoin is the only of the five candidates with an elected position in their background, something he hopes will benefit his candidacy.
Aucoin, the owner of Slaughter Logging, was on the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury for eight years and is a member of numerous organizations such as the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Pheasants Forever. He is the president of the Southern Loggers Cooperative, is in the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction as well as the Louisiana Loggers Hall of Fame.
He said Kenny Havard approached him at the beginning of Havard’s parish president run and encouraged him to seek the state seat.
“I’ve been off the jury for three years and I wanted to get in and ensure we have a conservative Republican with a little more of a conservative approach, and I wanted to help in any way I can,” Aucoin said.
Roads, education and industry are his top priorities, he said.
“You can go south of Baton Rouge and it’s industry from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and we don’t really have a lot of it further north,” he said. “I would like to get more industry into our area but we really need better roads to do that.”
Jerel Giarrusso (Democrat)
Jerel Giarrusso describes herself as a “pro-life, gun-owning Democrat” who isn’t afraid to speak her mind about what’s right and wrong.
She’s worked in the state government and private sector, and for 27 years worked in public information and communications for agencies such as the Office of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Education, the Office of Tourism and the Department of Environmental Quality before retiring in 2015.
She currently works as a paralegal for the Smith Law Firm in Baton Rouge, but lives with her husband in the Port Hudson area of Zachary.
“It is wrong for the Legislature to keep the entire state in suspense every year with constant budget crises,” she said in a statement. “It is wrong for legislators to serve their donors instead of their voters. Most of all, it is wrong for the Legislature to balance the budget on the backs of those who can least afford it.”
Giarrusso went on to say that the governor was right in fighting regressive sales taxes, fighting for an increase in minimum wage and for equal pay for women who do equal work.
Tarries Greenup (Democrat)
Tarries Greenup is a minister and the owner of Greenup Consulting and Development Group LLC, based in East Feliciana Parish.
Greenup did not respond to a request for comment this week, but has previously told The Advocate his goals and intentions in running for the vacant District 62 seat.
“Due to the recent news of mass job layoffs, decreased school funding and failing infrastructure directly affecting District 62, I felt an urgency to offer myself to serve our district as state representative,” Greenup said.
Greenup has an associate degree in process technology from ITI Technical College and holds a bachelor of science in religion, a master of business administration and master of arts in theological studies, all from Liberty University.
He is conducting doctoral research on organizational development, leadership development, human resources management and workforce planning and employment.
Greenup officiates basketball, football, baseball softball and volleyball, and volunteers with organizations that focus on youth development, mentoring and empowerment.
He said his goals for growth and reform if elected would be economic development, education and health care.
“At the end of the day, we all want the same thing: a better place to live, work and raise our families. And I’m willing to work with elected officials, community leaders, the business community and the people of District 62 to move our district forward,” he said.
Jonathan Loveall (Democrat)
Clinton school teacher Jonathan Loveall said he’s running for the seat to represent the wide array of residents he sees day-to-day with school-aged children.
“Our campaign is about putting working families and kids first,” he said.
Loveall has worked in East Feliciana Parish as a public school teacher and administrator for the last decade. He said he’s seen families struggle to make ends meet, and has become frustrated with governments that have lost sight of helping constituents.
“Every day, the people of District 62 work hard and make things work. We deserve a state government that works hard for us,” Loveall previously told The Advocate.
“As an assistant principal, it’s my job every day to solve problems. From increasing the minimum wage so workers can support their families and invest in our communities to ensuring that the state of Louisiana pays its fair share of taxes as a property owner to support our local schools and infrastructure, I want to help create solutions for the families of District 62.”