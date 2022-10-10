It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes.
The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
The East Feliciana Tigers stayed in the win column this week, scoring a 44-18 victory over a tough Baker High School. They are on the road Friday to take on Capitol High School. It’s a game that East Feliciana should expect to win, but nothing comes easy at this point in the season.
The Silliman Wildcats had the tough task of hosting Oak Forest Academy Friday, and unfortunately suffered a 49-20 loss. With only two games left in the regular season, it’s crunch time for the Wildcats. Their penultimate regular season matchup comes against Cathedral High School of Natchez, Mississippi. It’s a winnable game for the Wildcats, but one they should not take lightly.
In other news, a special mention is in order for the Silliman junior varsity football team, who just capped off an 8-0 season that saw them crowned district champions. With this, it’s clear that the future is as bright as ever for the Silliman football program.
Finally, the West Feliciana Saints just keep on winning. They remained undefeated with a hard-fought 44-30 win over St. Michael Thursday. They’ll look to keep the wins coming Friday against a very tough Brusly High School.