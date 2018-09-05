CLINTON — Beginning Sept. 24, the East Feliciana Parish building department and Police Jury offices will be closed on Fridays, but the hours for Monday through Thursday will be 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The Police Jury voted unanimously Tuesday night for the change.
Residents or those needing to do business with the parish on Fridays will be able to leave messages on the parish’s voicemail system or contact officials through the 911 system in case of emergency, parish manager Sonya Crowe said.
Most parish officials already do not work Fridays, so people coming into the Police Jury office on that day usually end up leaving a message, and Friday is a slow day for parish business anyway, Crowe said.
The public will be notified of the change over the next two weeks by social media and other methods.
Discussion of parish finances dominated most of the rest of the meeting, with CPA Bruce Harrell presenting the Police Jury’s 2017 audit. During that year, the total revenues were $6.9 million with expenditures of $7.06 million.
Harrell noted that a 15 percent discrepancy between the budgeted and actual expenditures represent the most significant finding.
By state law, the parish has to stay within 5 percent of its budget, but, due to some expenses being recorded late, the budget was not properly amended to account for some additional expenses, Harrell said.
He also said the quarterly reports were not filed in a timely manner as the audit was not completed by the June 30 deadline.
“We will get started earlier next year and we should not have a problem meeting the deadline,” he said.
In a related matter, juror and finance Chairman Chris Hall refused to sign three bills submitted by parish Coroner Michael Cramer.
The dispute centers around the charges for autopsies, which amounted to $1,250 per autopsy, above the budgeted price of $1,000.
If Cramer wanted to raise the fees, he should have submitted a revised fee schedule to the Police Jury by Jan. 31, and he did not do so, Crowe said.
When he was not paid $1,250 per autopsy, Cramer began to contract with other coroner’s offices in other parishes to complete the work and submitted bills to the parish for up to $1,800 including travel expenses.
“We have to pay it. Those other offices were doing the work in good faith,” juror Louis Kent said.
The problem with simply paying the bills as submitted is that only $1,000 per autopsy was in the budget, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said.
“Get a police officer to bring him a letter of summons to be at the finance committee meeting on Tuesday at 4:30,” Hall said.
Crowe, the parish manager, agreed to try but noted that Cramer, who was elected in 2015, does not respond to letters from the parish.
“He sends back his paychecks,” she said.
In other business, the jury decided to begin maintaining a 229-foot gravel section of Lane Road.
Three lots are located near the road, which forms a T, going in two directions. One of the legs needs to be renamed to avoid confusion and possible address problems with future developments.
“Why not name one of the legs Lane Extension and that would fix the problem?” Crowe suggested.
D’Aquilla told the jury he will check to see if a public hearing is necessary to change the name of the road.