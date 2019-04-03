Pickleball invades the Felicianas
Pickleball has been a fixture at the West Feliciana Sports park since the West Feliciana Pickleball Club was formed in 2017. On April 27, the park will be overrun with pickleball fanatics from Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. At least 80 players have signed up to vie for pickleball glory in the second annual Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament.
The sport was brought to the Felicianas by Pat Heurtin, who picked it up while attending a physical education convention. She brought it back to her school, Baker High, and began teaching it. “The students loved it, no matter their skill level,” Heurtin said. After taking a 30-year respite from the sport, she was reacquainted with pickleball during a family visit in Arkansas. “I kicked myself for not staying with the game,” Heurtin said.
There would be no 30-year break when she returned to the Baton Rouge area and enlisted 17 members of her Osher Lifelong Learning Institute group to play. Pretty impressive since Heurtin indicated that “one of the 17 had actually seen the game played and the rest of the class had never heard of it.”
Back to 2017 when the West Feliciana Pickleball Club was formed — club members initially played once a week. Now, they play pickleball on Monday and Wednesday afternoons beginning at 4 p.m. They also play early on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday mornings to avoid the summer heat. “Quite often, after I’ve checked the Weather Channel, many of us will decide to just get together and play on a Sunday afternoon or even on a holiday,” Heurtin added.
Heurtin will not be playing in the Spring Fling as she is the co-director of the tournament with Howard Ward, of Denham Springs, who will draw up the brackets for the three skill levels. Between her job as co-director and her appointed position as an ambassador, she'll will be busy. “My job is to promote the game and that’s what I do, with adults as well as children in the local school.”
The 2017 tournament saw 36 participants compete in two skill levels (advanced beginner and intermediate). “Lots of newbies played in it and had a great experience,” Heurtin said.
Heurtin will have help for the 2019 tournament as the Pickleball Club has a board of directors and 45 club members from West and East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Proceeds from the 2017 tournament went toward pickleball equipment for Bains Elementary School. This year's proceeds will benefit the American Liver Foundation.
Why the American Liver Foundation? Pickleball player and enthusiast Richard Stalder was diagnosed eight years ago with end-stage liver disease and has benefited from a lifesaving program pioneered by the Mayo Clinic where he was donated 63% of his son’s liver. The successful surgery was made through the research and advocacy effort supported by the American Liver Foundation. Four years later, he and his son are fine. Stalder continues to be an active student of the “wonderful game of pickleball.”
Heurtin encourages enthusiasts or people who are curious to come watch the Spring Fling. Action starts at 8 a.m. on April 27. She also expressed her thanks to the West Feliciana Parish Sports Park staff, “Without their assistance and cooperation, this tournament would not happen.”