Graduating seniors in East and West Feliciana parishes can pick up cooking tips at LSU AgCenter's What's Cooking? Class of 2022 workshop.
Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, will lead the class, which will provide tips on using common small appliances to prepare healthy foods with little effort.
Participants also will prepare recipes using the appliances and sample recipes made. The goal of the workshop is to teach high school seniors that it is healthier, cheaper, and easier if they know how to cook at home or in a dorm room, a news release said.
The What’s Cooking? Class of 2022 will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the West Feliciana LSU AgCenter Office at 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. The cost of the workshop is $15. Those interested can register and pay for the workshop using the online store at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-2519-whats-cooking-senior-class-of-2022.aspx.
Call the West Feliciana AgCenter Office at (225) 635-3614 to have the registration link emailed. Deadline to register is April 20. Eight participants need to be registered for the workshop to be conducted.
For questions or concerns, contact Langley at (225) 635-3614 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu