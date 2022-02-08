“Kiki Don’t Be Afraid of the Monster” by author Kiawana Sheppard, of Jackson, has recently been published and is a view on helping young children through abuse.
Sheppard is a Louisiana elementary education major and a mother.
She said, “This is the story of a little girl named Kiki, who is dealing with the sadness of a secret monster. She is afraid to tell her family about the secret monster because she fears they will not love her anymore. She shares her joys and sorrows with the readers and takes them on a journey of bravery and fears. She finds ways to heal her sadness with things that make her happy. But the secret monster is always near when she has feelings of fear and sadness. One day, she makes the decision to be brave and to face her fears so that the monster will forever disappear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheppard’s new book is a resource for parents/guardians, educators and counselors.
Consumers can purchase “Kiki Don’t Be Afraid of the Monster” at traditional bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble.