School "makerspaces" use readily available materials to provoke inquiry, helping students move beyond consumption to creation. At West Feliciana Middle School, students in Katherine Reed's class recently used cardboard boxes as frameworks for video game models they later displayed to their classmates.
West Feliciana Middle School makerspace helps students develop their creative sides
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
