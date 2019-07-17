Orientation change
The East Feliciana High School orientation has changed to 9 a.m. to noon July 29. Students will fill out paperwork, pay their $20 activity fee, pick up schedules and find out other information for the school year. Students should wear their uniform shirt to take their ID photo. Call (225) 634-5931 for information.
Rummage sale
The West Feliciana 4-H rummage sale is Thursday through Saturday at the 4-H barn, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and until sellers decide to close on Saturday.
Adoption event moved
Must Luv Dogs moved its monthly event to July 27. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Lots of puppies will be available for adoption as well as $20 microchipping. Go to www.mustluvdogs.org to be preapproved for adoption.
Lane events
Lane Regional Medical Center is offering a free prenatal and newborn baby care class Saturday. The class begins at 10 a.m. in the hospital's Staff Development Classroom. Registration is required. Partners are welcome. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Join Lane Regional Medical Center for a Meet & Greet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lane Cafeteria to welcome the newest members of its medical staff. Refreshments will be served.
New members include:
Lane Family Practice: Kimberly Meiners, MD
Lane Gastroenterology: Krunal Patel, MD, Lori Grace, NP
Lane Hospital Medicine: Trevor Richard, MD, Jennifer Guidry, NP
School supply giveaways
Danny Johnson, of the Washington Redskins, is hosting a Back to School Giveaway from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Centenary Inn, 1740 Charter St., Jackson. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult.
Another Back to School Giveaway is set for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at Herbert and Henrietta Bell Park, 11659 Railroad St., Clinton. Parents are invited to bring their child to receive a backpack with supplies.
Wildlife Night
Feliciana Baptist Church, 12385 Haynes St., Clinton, is holding a Wildlife Night Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the free event. A Wild Game Supper begins at 6 p.m., and lots of giveaways for children and adults are planned.
Caring for a Alzheimer's patient
Alzheimer's Services is holding a Lunch-N-Learn on communication techniques at noon Wednesday at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. The event provides information on how to communicate with someone with dementia using verbal and nonverbal methods. The session is free and includes a light lunch. Registration is required the day before the session. Call Milly Ducote at (225) 334-7494 or email programs@alzbr.org for information or to register.
Jazz fundraiser planned
The seventh annual Jazzy Night in the Felicianas, sponsored by the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at East Feliciana Professional Development Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton. Tickets are $25 for the semiformal affair, which includes dinner, a silent auction, dancing and music by the Blueprint Band. Tickets are available through drug council members.
Save the date
July 27: Wags & Whiskers Gala
Aug. 17: Vibes in the Ville, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Sept. 21: West Feliciana Education Foundation's Dodgeball Challenge
Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27: Angola Rodeo
Oct. 18-19: Southern Garden Symposium
Oct. 19: Feliciana Fright Night