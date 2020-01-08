Members of Phillip’s Masonic Lodge No. 238, from left, Keith Williams, Deionte White, Dale Causey, Charlie Jarrell Jr., and Arthur Winters with bicycles that were donated to Hyman Chapel Outreach Program.
Phillip’s Masonic Lodge No. 238 of Clinton gathered food boxes to donate to the widows of the lodge.
Sheilla Flowers accepts bicycles donated by Phillip’s Masonic Lodge No. 238 from Keith Williams.
Phillip’s Masonic Lodge No. 238 donated bicycles to the Hyman Chapel Outreach Program.
Phillip’s Masonic Lodge No. 238, of Clinton, participated in several programs to help the community, including donating bicycles to the Hyman Chapel Outreach Program and food boxes to widows of the lodge.