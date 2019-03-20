Bains Elementary School art students display mixed-media collages Advocate staff report Mar 20, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Abagail Hosford with the mixed-media collage she created in LeAnne Branton's art class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Mary Benton Levasseur with the mixed-media collage she created in LeAnne Branton's art class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Sophie Cook with the mixed-media collage she created in LeAnne Branton's art class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Estelle Major with the mixed-media collage she created in LeAnne Branton's art class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bains Elementary school students in LeAnne Branton's visual arts class recently created mixed-media collages depicting their favorite animal or pet. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Elementary School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email