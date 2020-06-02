Jackson Elementary School hosted a drive through celebration day for students on Friday, May 29.
Families remained in their cars to receive their children’s awards and report cards, and students had the opportunity to take a photo at a socially distanced photo booth. Fifth grade students celebrated the end of their time at Jackson Elementary School with a car procession, led by a marshal from the town of Jackson, around the Jackson School Complex as friends, family and teachers cheered.
“During this unusual time, it was a joy to celebrate the hard work of our students,” said JES principal Megan Phillips. “We truly appreciate the flexibility and patience of our families as we celebrate all their achievements while promoting public health.”