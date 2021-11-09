Need to talk with FEMA specialists?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have mitigation specialists available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15-20 at Pat’s Home Center, 9933 Plank Road, Clinton, to answer questions about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage.
Don't forget the election
If you haven't voted early, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Four constitutional amendments are on the ballot. West Feliciana Parish also has a school tax renewal on the ballot.
Holiday deadline
If you need to send us information or photos for the Thanksgiving week issue, please do so by 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Clinton Market Days
The Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Shop for handmade items, baked goods, food, plants and more. A vintage car show will be on Lawyer's Row. For information call (225) 405-8286.
Pick up fun at the library
The Audubon Regional Library is offering grab and go crafts for children at all three branches.
Clinton
Paper Plate Scarecrow Grab and Go, Nov. 8-13
Pipe Cleaner Corn Cob Grab and Go, Nov. 15-20
Turkey Clothespin Grab and Go, Nov. 22-30
Coloring and activity pages, Nov. 1-30
Jackson
Pilgrim Photo Puppet Grab and Go, Nov. 1-13
Turkey Craft Grab and Go, Nov. 15-30
Coloring and activity pages, Nov. 1-30
St. Helena
Disguise a Turkey Grab and Go, Nov. 1-13
Thankful Turkeys Grab and Go, Nov. 15-30
Thanksgiving placement and activity sheets, Nov. 1-30
Dining with Diabetes
A five-part educational series on Type 2 diabetes will be held at the West Feliciana LSU AgCenter, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville, at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays in December. The fifth class, a reunion, will be determined at a later date.
This program helps adults at risk for Type 2 diabetes, who are prediabetic or who have diabetes and their families/caregivers learn how to manage their condition through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control and label reading.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, West Feliciana East Feliciana parishes Family & Consumer Sciences nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, and Dewana Bobo, family nurse practitioner with the Daniel Clinic. Participants will receive all information presented at each class.
The cost is $40, which is used to cover food and supplies. Visit https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-1499-dining-with-diabetes-east-and-west-feliciana-2021.aspx to register by Friday, Nov. 12. Seating is limited, and five must be registered to conduct the class.
Sessions include Dec. 2, Session 1: What is Diabetes?; Dec. 7, Session 2: Carbohydrates and Sweeteners; Dec. 9, Session 3: Fats and Sodium; Dec. 14, Session 4: Vitamins, Minerals, and Fiber; and a reunion/review session to be scheduled later.
Call (225) 635-3614 with questions.
Help Terrebonne students
The East Feliciana 4-H is collecting school supplies to help children in Terrebonne Parish. Items will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 12. Visit facebook.com/EASTFELICIANA4H for a list of items sought.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.