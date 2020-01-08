At this point, most people are back in a routine and recovered from the holidays.
Well, except for that upcoming National Championship game. And king cakes.
This is a great time to remind people how to publicize events through The Democrat, The Plainsman and The Watchman.
We love hearing from the public about upcoming events. We also appreciate getting write-ups and photos after events in the area.
Things we are looking for include:
- Announcements for upcoming events
- Award winners
- Everyday students/people doing interesting things
- News items
- Anything that might be interesting to the community
Deadlines
The publication date of the paper is Thursdays. The deadline for submissions is the Friday before. So submissions for the Thursday, Jan. 16, edition must be made by Friday, Jan. 10. When submitting after an event, get it to us within two weeks.
Photos
Photos need to be submitted as a high-resolution jpgs. Cellphone photos are often usable, but need to be sent as “full size” files.
People in the photos need to be identified by first and last name. We prefer to not run large groups in photos. Some basic information, such as what happened and when and where it happened should be included.
By submitting photos, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.
Write the details
Remember to answer the question words in anything submitted to us: Five W's and an H: Who, What, When, Where, Why and How. Sometimes each question has multiple answers.
Always include contact information so we can get questions answered.
Contact us
When you have the information ready, email it to the appropriate email address. And let us know if it needs to run in multiple areas.
East and West Feliciana parishes: extra@theadvocate.com
Zachary: zachary@theadvocate.com
If you need to ask us questions, contact Community News Editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215 or (225) 603-1998 or ddenstorff@theadvocate.com or Community News assistant Leila Pitchford at (225) 388-0731 or lenglish@theadvocate.com
Save the date
Many organizations have already announced dates for annual programs.
- Writers & Readers Symposium, Feb 15
- Running the Greens at The Bluffs, Feb. 29
- Audubon Pilgrimage, March 20-22
- Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam, March 28
- Spring Angola Rodeo, April 18-19
- The Day the War Stopped, June 13