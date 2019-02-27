Lori Carruth, a registered nurse, has been named director of and surgical services at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Carruth has more than 21 years of health care experience and will oversee all aspects of obstetrical and surgical nursing care and professional standards, including patient satisfaction, quality assurance, staffing and physician relations. She was previously the director of women’s services and nursery at Lane for 14 years.
During her career, she has worked in a variety of medical, surgical, and leadership roles, including telemetry, operating room, endoscopy, medical-surgical, and labor and delivery nursing units. Under her leadership, Lane became a Blue Cross Preferred Provider of Maternity Care, obtained GIFT “Shining Star” certification for breast-feeding initiatives, participates in the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative and improved family centered care overall.
Carruth received her associate degree in nursing from Southwest Mississippi Community College and is a graduate of the Louisiana Action Coalition’s Nurse Leadership Institute where she completed a yearlong leadership fellowship.
Carruth serves on the Lane Patient and Family Advisory Council, is a lead instructor for the Management of Aggressive Behavior committee, and co-led efforts to establish a workplace violence program. She is a member of the Louisiana State Nurses Association, American Nurses Association and the Association of Women’s Health and Neonatal Nursing.
Carruth and her husband, Marlon, live in Wilson. She has two daughters, and together they have five children. She attends Centreville Baptist Church, and enjoys watching her children play competitive sports, spending time with her family and going to the beach.