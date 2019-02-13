A second man linked to the Clinton double shooting Sunday that killed one person was arrested Wednesday in Allen Parish, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.

Markell Woods was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and State Police near Elton, Travis said.

One arrested in Clinton shooting death Sunday; shooter sought in second Sunday incident Authorities have made an arrest and are continuing to investigate a possible connection between two shootings that occurred Sunday evening in …

Woods will be booked on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder when he is transferred back to East Feliciana Parish jail, Travis said. Woods was first booked as a fugitive in the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell Matthews, 33, died in the shooting at his home Sunday, and another unidentified person was injured.

On Monday, Clyde Toney III was booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail, also on one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.